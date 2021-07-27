The Journal Gazette
 
    Miami (Ohio): 25 northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana students receive degrees

    Twenty-five northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Miami University, the university in Oxford, Ohio, has announced.

    Area students graduating are:

    • Bryan: Annika Shaffer, McKenna Shaffer, Katie Stiverson, Austin Teegarden, Kate Winzeler, Jordan Wittler;
    • Defiance: Steven Brown, Adam Malone, Simon Miller, Alex Stambaugh, Sam Stambaugh;
    • Hicksville: Camdyn Yder, Katelyn McKinney;
    • Paulding: Jacob Klopfenstein, Chantal Monnier;
    • Sherwood: Alex Mallett;
    • Stryker: Sydni Rivera;
    • Van Wert: Jeremy Gunsett, Zania Hasty, Spencer Teman;
    • Decatur, Indiana: Jenna Corral, Madelene Montgomery;
    • Fort Wayne, Indiana: Sam Tyndall;
    • Hamilton, Indiana: Norah Pool;
    • Huntington, Indiana: Max Pyle

     

     

     

     

