Tuesday, July 27, 2021 2:17 pm
Miami (Ohio): 25 northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana students receive degrees
Twenty-five northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Miami University, the university in Oxford, Ohio, has announced.
Area students graduating are:
- Bryan: Annika Shaffer, McKenna Shaffer, Katie Stiverson, Austin Teegarden, Kate Winzeler, Jordan Wittler;
- Defiance: Steven Brown, Adam Malone, Simon Miller, Alex Stambaugh, Sam Stambaugh;
- Hicksville: Camdyn Yder, Katelyn McKinney;
- Paulding: Jacob Klopfenstein, Chantal Monnier;
- Sherwood: Alex Mallett;
- Stryker: Sydni Rivera;
- Van Wert: Jeremy Gunsett, Zania Hasty, Spencer Teman;
- Decatur, Indiana: Jenna Corral, Madelene Montgomery;
- Fort Wayne, Indiana: Sam Tyndall;
- Hamilton, Indiana: Norah Pool;
- Huntington, Indiana: Max Pyle
