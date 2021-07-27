Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:39 pm
Repaving to restrict portions of Parnell Avenue, State Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions from Wednesday to Aug. 13 for portions of Parnell Avenue between State Boulevard and Kenwood Avenue and State Boulevard between Spy Run and Parnell avenues, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews are milling and repaving the roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the Fort Wayne street department at 311.
