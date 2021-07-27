Officials: Allen County surpasses construction milestone

Allen County reached a construction milestone for the fifth straight year about six months early, leaders said today.

Residential and commercial permits was surpassed $1 billion at the beginning of June.

The number was announced during a news conference at The Bradley, the newly opened boutique hotel in downtown Fort Wayne.

The tally as of this morning was more than $1.425 billion, said John Caywood, Allen County Building Department commissioner. That compares to $1.6 billion for all of 2020, he said.

Although builders still grapple with the effects of the pandemic, high lumber prices, broken supply chains and a struggle finding qualified workers, the construction statistics reflect the overall attractiveness of the Fort Wayne/Allen County area, said Republican Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters.

Building permit dollar amounts represent the willingness to make large investments in the community, he said.

"We need to set our sights on $2 billion," Peters said.

