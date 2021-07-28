Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Matthew Plett and his wife, Amanda Plett, work on a mural Tuesday at Trader Joe's in Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Previous Next Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am It takes two It takes two Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story