    Wednesday, July 28, 2021 2:53 pm

    Thunderstorms likely late tonight in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    Thunderstorms are likely late tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    Severe storms capable of damaging winds and heavy rain are possible, the weather service said. It said additional storms are possible Thursday.

    There is a chance severe storms, mainly along and south of U.S. 24, the weather service said.

     

