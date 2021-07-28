Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:59 pm
FedEx Ground hiring more than 120 in Fort Wayne
SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette
FedEx Ground is hiring more than 120 workers in Fort Wayne, company officials announced today.
The shipping company said the mix of part- and full-time jobs is being created "in response to surging demand" for the company's ecommerce services.
FedEx Ground delivers to residential addresses seven days a week.
Applicants must be at least 18. No minimum education is required, according to a news release.
Benefits include holiday pay, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and medical, dental and vision insurance.
sslater@jg.net
