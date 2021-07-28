FedEx Ground hiring more than 120 in Fort Wayne

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 120 workers in Fort Wayne, company officials announced today.

The shipping company said the mix of part- and full-time jobs is being created "in response to surging demand" for the company's ecommerce services.

FedEx Ground delivers to residential addresses seven days a week.

Applicants must be at least 18. No minimum education is required, according to a news release.

Benefits include holiday pay, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and medical, dental and vision insurance.

