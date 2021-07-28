Ivy Tech chancellor bestowed Indiana's highest honor

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is getting closer to naming its new leader.

Jerrilee Mosier's final day as chancellor – a role she assumed in 2010 – will be Sept. 10, the college said in a news release today.

The process of selecting her successor is in the finalist stage, Ivy Tech said.

Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, described Mosier as a passionate leader and advocate for the Fort Wayne service area.

"We wish her a well-deserved retirement and thank her for developing a strong leadership team, faculty and staff, a highly engaged campus board, and deep relationships with employers and community leaders," Ellspermann said in a statement. "I am confident a new chancellor will be able to pick up where Jerrilee has left off and build upon her legacy."

The fanfare has begun for Mosier's retirement.

Tuesday, state Reps. Martin Carbaugh, Christopher Judy, Dan Leonard and Bob Morris presented the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest honor bestowed by an Indiana governor, to Mosier.

Additionally, Indiana General Assembly formally recognized the chancellor's contributions in House Resolution No. 53, also presented Tuesday.

Mosier said she has been honored to serve the campus and community.

"I so appreciate these recognitions, but it is the work of many people who have led to our growth and success," Mosier said in a statement. "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of the great work that is higher education in Northeast Indiana."

