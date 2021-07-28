Man with knives barricades self

A girl ran to a neighbor's home Tuesday as her parents were fighting and said her father had knives in his hands, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

Police responded to the domestic dispute at 724 W. Creighton Ave. about 4:20 p.m. and removed the woman from the scene for her safety, police said.

Officers tried to talk with the man, who was in the yard holding knives, but the man retreated inside, beginning a two-hour standoff between him and police, the release said.

Police believed the man barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom. At times, the man would yell out a window and threaten to hurt himself and burn down the house, police said.

Authorities entered the house about 6:20 p.m. and took the man in custody, the release said.

Nobody was injured, but the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted cuts that weren't life-threatening, police said.

@asloboda@jg.net