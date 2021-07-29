Verbatim: NACS completes Carroll site improvement project

Northwest Allen County Schools issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Thursday, July 29, 2021) -- Carroll High School's site improvement project draws to a close at 1 p.m. today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the main ticket booth entrance. The $20 million project features a new stadium for football, track and field, and marching band. It also offers new locker rooms for outdoor sports, utility storage and laundry area, soccer fields and seating, tennis courts, marching band practice fields, parking and traffic flow reconfiguration, concessions and restrooms. Baseball and softball fields also received upgrades as a bonus, which are finishing early this fall.

“This is a moment worthy of celebration for the NACS community, especially given the previous football and track and field facility served our community for more than 50 years,” said Chris Himsel, superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools. “We're proud to bring this project to fruition. We're hopeful that having virtually every area touched in some way and using our existing space to better meet our needs going forward will have a lasting impact on this district for many years to come.”

The NACS Board of School Trustees approved the project in March 2020, however, thoughts for a new stadium and facility had been considered since the mid-90s. CHS has used its previous facility for more than 50 years, when the school competed in Class 1A and now it competes in Class 6A.

“This project will positively impact every current and future student at Carroll High School in addition to allowing the campus to grow around these new extra-curricular amenities,” said Larry Weigand, chief executive officer, Weigand Construction. “Weigand Construction thanks the NACS administration and board for selecting us to lead the construction efforts for this project, and we also thank the 15 local subcontractors and suppliers that diligently worked to complete this project before the start of the new school year.”

The 92-foot press box atop the home bleachers caps the expanded capacity of the stadium to nearly 4,800 seats on the home side and 2,000 seats on the visitor side. A section has been dedicated to the Charger student body and ample wheelchair-accessible seating is available on both sides of the stadium. The bleacher capacity had been 1,700 for home seating and 500 for visitors, so the additional seating will improve the experience for all spectators.

The turf surface expands opportunities for use year-round. CHS is the sixth Summit Athletic Conference football team to install turf surface. Additionally, the weather-resistant field will help other programs like soccer, band, softball, baseball and even physical education classes when the grass practice fields are too saturated for use.

Several administrators from NACS and CHS were heavily involved with planning and decisions throughout the entire process.

“We have enjoyed working with the many outstanding contractors who have made this project a success,” said John Miller, chief operations officer, Northwest Allen County Schools. “We appreciate the professionalism Weigand Construction has displayed throughout the entire process in working with NACS and our architectural firm, Barton-Coe-Vilamaa, to build these outstanding facilities for our students and community.”

Carroll High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Dan Ginder worked closely with the contractors to maximize the facilities to benefit the most programs.

“This facility puts Carroll in a position to host state-caliber events that the Charger community can be extremely proud of for years to come,” said Ginder.

The stadium's state-of-the-art press box provides ample space for event staff, media and coaches/directors and the new lighting provides a clear view of the field for play reviews, commentating and observing performances for all types of events. Additionally, the 9-lane track was constructed with a water-impermeable surface, so it will resist cracking and require less maintenance. This type of poured track is not often used at the high school level and it should offer additional opportunities to host future track and field events.

Marching Band:

The band upgrades include two new lighted practice fields -- one grass, one asphalt, an additional observation/instruction tower with new band major platforms and a separate sound system on each field and new band instruments to replace obsolete equipment.

Locker rooms/training room:

In the fall season, the locker room and training room structure will house the football team and boys/girls soccer teams. In the spring, it will benefit the boys/girls track teams. A satellite training room will provide care for CHS student-athletes. The large laundry facility will provide cleaning services that few other high schools have as well as storage for uniforms.

Soccer:

The spectator bleachers were moved from the east to the west side of the field which doubled the seating capacity of previous bleachers. The area also now has a new press box, new team dugouts, new lights and a new sound system.

Softball:

A helpful addition for softball is the dedicated softball entrance with a ticket booth to allow ticket staff to stay dry during inclement weather. Another addition is new batting cages and a walking path (to be installed). General upkeep repairs have been made in concessions, restrooms, in the press box and dugouts.

Baseball Upgrades:

The old football stadium bleachers were repurposed to sit behind home plate, thus adding approximately 750 prime-viewing seats. Like softball, the dedicated baseball entrance with ticket booth allows ticket staff to stay dry in inclement weather. The batting cages are new. General upkeep repairs have been made in concessions, restrooms, in the press box and dugouts.

The Charger Gameday Store is a self-contained retail space that will be open during home games and other times to provide Charger gear for students and fans. Store hours inside the school are Wednesdays from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m., and in the stadium, the store will be open on event nights and during home games. The apparel store is a unique feature not often seen at the secondary level.

Carroll High School is part of Northwest Allen County School district and serves approximately 2,400-2,500 students with 390 available courses. More information about CHS or NACS may be found at nacs.k12.in.us. NACS serves 7,857 students in 11 schools spanning three townships in Allen County.