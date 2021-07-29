Fort Wayne planning new fire station

The Fort Wayne Fire Department wants to give Fire Station 14 a new home.

The department announced Thursday plans to build a new Fire Station 14 at the southeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road. The new location will replace the existing fire station at 3400 Reed Road, which is less than a mile away from its new home.

Officials expect the new fire station to cost about $1.3 million, the fire department news release stated. The department has money budgeted for repairs and new construction when facilities need upgrades.

A new fire station will allow for more space for firefighters, help serve a growing area of the community with three schools nearby and provide for better access to areas the City of Fort Wayne serves in partnership with St. Joseph Township. The changes are not expected to impact response times that are currently being met by the department, the news release stated.

A public hearing on the city's plat vacation petition will be held at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting Aug. 9. The commission members are expected to vote on the request on Aug. 16. The department will also need to get approvals from the Fort Wayne Board of Public Works and City Council.

If approved, construction is expected to start in the fall with an opening in next summer.

“This is a necessary step to help ensure that we continue to provide the best public safety services possible,” Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said in the release. “The new fire station will increase our ability to provide the lifesaving service that the city expects from its fire department.”

