Firefighters extinguish blaze that likely reignited

A house fire that firefighters extinguished Wednesday most likely reignited early this morning, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the one-story home, 9309 Dawnsford Drive, just before 1:15 a.m. and found the home fully involved, a statement from the department said. It said crews worked to get the fire under control quickly to protect neighboring homes.

The cause of today's fire remains under investigation, but most likely was caused by smoldering embers from Wednesday's fire, the department said.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to the home and extinguished a fire in the attic and on the outside wall.

The resident inside the home and two dogs had escaped before firefighters arrived, the statement said.

The cause of the initial fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials, the department said. It said crews did an extensive overhaul Wednesday to make sure all hot spots were out.