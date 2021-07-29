8-year-old boy killed in crash

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

Officers said McCordsville resident Jacquelyn Bego, 35, stopped her Ford Explorer at a stop sign on County Road 40 about 6 p.m. before failing to yield to a southbound semi at the Indiana 1 intersection.

The SUV was hit on the passenger side and the impact from the collision sent both vehicles into a nearby embankment, police said.

Efforts to save Bradford Bego, 8, a second-row passenger in the SUV, were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, officers said.

Two other children in Bego's vehicle – Deckleen Bego, 6, and Noah Bego, 3, suffered cuts and bruises and were taken to a hospital by ambulance and helicopter, police said.

Bego was able to free herself from the wreckage, officers said, but emergency crews had to extract the children from the SUV.

The semi driver was not hurt.