Verbatim: Allen County open-class exhibit winners announced

The Allen County Cooperative Extension Service issued this news release today:

The 2021 Allen County Fair returned with the Adult Open Class event displaying 152 exhibits entered by 53 exhibitors. The open class display can be viewed in the Home & Family Arts Building during the Allen County Fair thru Sunday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Results include: Best of Show Winners

FOODS

Cookies Judy Whitney, New Haven IN

Quick Bread Shirley Durnell, Fort Wayne IN

Yeast Bread Arlys Staub, Woodburn IN

Fruit Pie Robin Reider, Roanoke IN

Miscellaneous Judy Whitney, New Haven IN

FOOD PRESERVATION

Jams & Jellies Robin Reider, Roanoke IN

CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION

Child's Clothing Darlene Hoover, Fort Wayne IN

Miscellaneous Darlene Hoover, Fort Wayne IN

HOUSE PLANTS

Potted Plant Outdoor) Betty Dunten, Fort Wayne IN

Succulent Kimberly Smith, Grabill IN

Fairy Garden Madelon Martinez, Fort Wayne IN

FLOWER ARRANGING

Bouquet in Vase Mary Ashton, Huntertown IN

Miniature Stephanie Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

WREATHS

Other Janet Turnbow, Fort Wayne IN

GARDEN PRODUCE

3 Different Vegetables Judson Brown, Fort Wayne IN

ARTS & CRAFTS

Miniature (Church) George Russell, Fort Wayne IN

Miscellaneous Sheila Turnbow, Fort Wayne IN

WALL HANGINGS

Wall Hanging Stephany Hancock, Fort Wayne IN

Natural Materials Barb Elkins, Fort Wayne IN

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Miscellaneous Kathy Harrod, Avilla IN

FINE ARTS

Oil Stephanie Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

FIBER ART

Handspun Yarn Cheryl Allen, Fort Wayne IN

NEEDLEWORK

Counted Cross Stitch Sarah Imbody, Monroeville IN

PAPER ART/CRAFT

Scrapbook – Book Kimberly Smith, Grabill IN

Decorative Card Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN

Paper Craft Louisa Danielson, Fort Wayne IN

PHOTOGRAPHY

Digital Snapshot Jerry Danielson, Fort Wayne IN

Digital Single Print Jerry Danielson, Fort Wayne IN

Digital Salon Print Joshua Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

QUILTS

Machine Quilted Robin Reiber, Roanoke IN

SEWING

Doll Clothes Linda Eviston, Huntertown IN

Doll or Stuffed Toy Doris Martinez, Fort Wayne IN

Pillow Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN

KNITTING & CROCHETING

Hand Knitted Clothing Stephany Hancock, Fort Wayne IN

Afghan/Blanket Helen Brown, Woodburn IN

Miscellaneous Helen Brown, Woodburn IN

Miscellaneous Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN

If you are interested in displaying your special talents in the Adult Open Class at the annual Allen County Fair, contact the Purdue Extension. With 20 categories and over 120 items to choose from there is sure to be something for everyone. Begin planning projects now to enter at the 2022 fair.