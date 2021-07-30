The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, July 30, 2021 11:34 am

    Verbatim: Allen County open-class exhibit winners announced

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Cooperative Extension Service issued this news release today:

    The 2021 Allen County Fair returned with the Adult Open Class event displaying 152 exhibits entered by 53 exhibitors. The open class display can be viewed in the Home & Family Arts Building during the Allen County Fair thru Sunday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m.

    Results include: Best of Show Winners

    FOODS

    • Cookies Judy Whitney, New Haven IN
    • Quick Bread Shirley Durnell, Fort Wayne IN
    • Yeast Bread Arlys Staub, Woodburn IN
    • Fruit Pie Robin Reider, Roanoke IN
    • Miscellaneous Judy Whitney, New Haven IN

    FOOD PRESERVATION

    • Jams & Jellies Robin Reider, Roanoke IN

    CLOTHING CONSTRUCTION

    • Child's Clothing Darlene Hoover, Fort Wayne IN
    • Miscellaneous Darlene Hoover, Fort Wayne IN

    HOUSE PLANTS

    • Potted Plant Outdoor) Betty Dunten, Fort Wayne IN
    • Succulent Kimberly Smith, Grabill IN
    • Fairy Garden Madelon Martinez, Fort Wayne IN

    FLOWER ARRANGING

    • Bouquet in Vase Mary Ashton, Huntertown IN
    • Miniature Stephanie Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

    WREATHS

    • Other Janet Turnbow, Fort Wayne IN

    GARDEN PRODUCE

    • 3 Different Vegetables Judson Brown, Fort Wayne IN

    ARTS & CRAFTS

    • Miniature (Church) George Russell, Fort Wayne IN
    • Miscellaneous Sheila Turnbow, Fort Wayne IN

    WALL HANGINGS

    • Wall Hanging Stephany Hancock, Fort Wayne IN
    • Natural Materials Barb Elkins, Fort Wayne IN

    CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

    • Miscellaneous Kathy Harrod, Avilla IN

    FINE ARTS

    • Oil Stephanie Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

    FIBER ART

    • Handspun Yarn Cheryl Allen, Fort Wayne IN

    NEEDLEWORK

    • Counted Cross Stitch Sarah Imbody, Monroeville IN

    PAPER ART/CRAFT

    • Scrapbook – Book Kimberly Smith, Grabill IN
    • Decorative Card Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN
    • Paper Craft Louisa Danielson, Fort Wayne IN

    PHOTOGRAPHY

    • Digital Snapshot Jerry Danielson, Fort Wayne IN
    • Digital Single Print Jerry Danielson, Fort Wayne IN
    • Digital Salon Print Joshua Bailey, Fort Wayne IN

    QUILTS

    • Machine Quilted Robin Reiber, Roanoke IN

    SEWING

    • Doll Clothes Linda Eviston, Huntertown IN
    • Doll or Stuffed Toy Doris Martinez, Fort Wayne IN
    • Pillow Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN

    KNITTING & CROCHETING

    • Hand Knitted Clothing Stephany Hancock, Fort Wayne IN
    • Afghan/Blanket Helen Brown, Woodburn IN
    • Miscellaneous Helen Brown, Woodburn IN
    • Miscellaneous Betty Lavachek, Huntertown IN

    If you are interested in displaying your special talents in the Adult Open Class at the annual Allen County Fair, contact the Purdue Extension. With 20 categories and over 120 items to choose from there is sure to be something for everyone. Begin planning projects now to enter at the 2022 fair.

