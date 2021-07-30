The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, July 30, 2021 11:27 am

    Verbatim: Allen County pie-baking winners announced

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Cooperative Extension Service issued this news release today:

    Each year, Wednesdays at the Allen County Fair highlight the Home & Family Arts Day hosted by the Allen County Extension Homemakers (ACEH). The day includes an annual pie-baking contest and pie auction. This year, 15 pie bakers showed up with 16 pies in hand. Bakers are allowed one entry into the contest, which includes three categories; lattice top, single crust and double crust. Donated pies are welcome and added to the auction. This year’s pie auction generated $625.00 with proceeds benefitting the fairgrounds and ACEH projects and events.

    This year’s winners included:

    SINGLE CRUST PIES

    • Champion: Teresa Warner, Churubusco IN, Black Raspberry Cherry Crumble Pie
    • Reserve Champion: Gorgean Dice, Huntertown IN, Peach & Apple Pie

    DOUBLE CRUST PIES

    • Champion: Eliza Warner, Huntertown IN, Pear Berry Apple Pie
    • Reserve Champion: Wesley Shelton, Fort Wayne IN, Apple Pie

    LATTICE CRUST PIES

    • Champion: Jillian Warner, Fort Wayne IN, Fruits of the Forest Pie
    • Reserve Champion: Linda Eviston, Huntertown IN, A Berry Cherry Pie

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story