Friday, July 30, 2021 6:20 am
Ohio man dies in crash
The Journal Gazette
State police in Van Wert, Ohio, are investigating a fatal crash that happened early today in Paulding County.
Officers said Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, Ohio, was driving a Cadillac CTS west on Ohio Route 613 about 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic sign before also ramming another pole.
Emergency crews found the car overturned into a tree and Dobbelaere was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information was provided.
