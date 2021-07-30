Ohio man dies in crash

State police in Van Wert, Ohio, are investigating a fatal crash that happened early today in Paulding County.

Officers said Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, Ohio, was driving a Cadillac CTS west on Ohio Route 613 about 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic sign before also ramming another pole.

Emergency crews found the car overturned into a tree and Dobbelaere was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was provided.