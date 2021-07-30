The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, July 30, 2021 6:20 am

    Ohio man dies in crash

    The Journal Gazette

    State police in Van Wert, Ohio, are investigating a fatal crash that happened early today in Paulding County.

    Officers said Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, Ohio, was driving a Cadillac CTS west on Ohio Route 613 about 1:20 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a traffic sign before also ramming another pole.

    Emergency crews found the car overturned into a tree and Dobbelaere was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    No further information was provided.

