Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:26 pm
Fort Wayne police locate missing boy
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Police department sent out an alert to area cell phones this morning asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Michael Blakeborough.
Just before 11 a.m., police released a statement that the boy had been found safe. The statement thanked citizens that called with possible locations that helped officers find Blakeborough.
