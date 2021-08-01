St. Joe man dies in DeKalb crash

An 80-year-old St. Joe man died in a one-car crash this morning in DeKalb County near Newville, the county sheriff's department said.

Investigators said sometime between 7 and 7:15 a.m. Edward Yoder was headed west in the 7500 block of Indiana 8 when he drove off the road without braking or negotiating a turn, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Yoder's car hit a tree in the front yard of 5340 County Road 75, the statement said. It said investigators believe Yoder may have had blunt force injuries from not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators do not believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash, the statement said.

The county sheriff's department and coroner's office are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.