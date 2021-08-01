Michigan emergency vehicle stolen, Ohio man arrested

An Ohio man was arrested in DeKalb County Saturday night after he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen emergency vehicle from Michigan full of narcotics.

Just before midnight, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department was notified by the Michigan Hillsdale Police department that the stolen vehicle was in the area. The Hillsdale police were tracking the vehicle by a GPS unit inside the stolen Ford Explorer, a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s department said.

A DeKalb County deputy saw the vehicle going south on Interstate 69, near Auburn, at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop, the statement said.

Garrett Police officers deployed stop sticks near the 326-mile marker, 3-miles south of Auburn, and were able to deflate the passenger side tires, police said.

The car continued south on Interstate-69 for about 2-miles before it came to a stop, the statement said.

Thomas J. McGuire is in the DeKalb County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement and theft.