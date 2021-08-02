Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Peanut Butter Patty is a spayed 2-year-old. For more information, contact Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, at 427-5502 or www.fwacc.org. Humane Fort Wayne Clay is a neutered 3-year-old who has not been declawed. For more information, contact Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., at 744-0454 or humanefw.org. Humane Fort Wayne Tibbs is a neutered 6-year-old hound/mix who gets along with other dogs. For more information, contact Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., at 744-0454 or www.humanefw.org. Previous Next Monday, August 02, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story