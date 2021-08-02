Verbatim: Fort Wayne Fire Department Accepting Applications for New Firefighter Recruit Class to Begin in April

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey today announced that the Fort Wayne Fire Department is accepting applications for their 94th Recruit Class.

The Department is an inclusive organization and is seeking all qualified applicants 21 – 35 years of age. (Applicants must be 21 years old by September 8, 2021 and must not turn 36 before September 22, 2022.) Applicants must also be committed to saving lives in Fort Wayne.

Firefighter applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. EST on September 8, 2021. Late applications will not be accepted. Classes will start April 18, 2022 for those who make it onto the hiring list and are given an offer of employment. Those who graduate from the recruit academy will begin employment at their assigned fire station by September 2022.

More information and instructions relating to the hiring process are available at FortWayneFireDepartment.org.

Applications will be available online only. Access to the Internet and to computer terminals may be found at the City of Fort Wayne Human Resource Department's Job Kiosk between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Citizens Square, 200 East Berry Street, Suite 370, Fort Wayne, IN. Local libraries also have Internet access. Check with your local library branch for their individual hours.

Applicants who successfully submit an application by the deadline will be notified of next steps.