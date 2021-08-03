Chip shortage idles Fort Wayne GM plant next week

GM's local assembly plant will be idle again next week as the Detroit-based automaker continues to contend with a shortage of semiconductors.

General Motors closed its Allen County plant last week for the same reason, affecting about 4,400 workers who build Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.

A company statement said the computer chip shortage "remains complex and very fluid."

"GM's global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," a news release said.

"The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions," the statement continued. "This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products."

GM's assembly plants in Flint, Michigan, and Silao, Mexico, will also take downtime next week. Officials expect all three plants to resume production on Aug. 16.

