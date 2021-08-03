Thieves target cars at Steuben lakes

The Steuben County Sheriff's Department is investigating a string of thefts from vehicles at Lake George and Long Beach Lake over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the sheriff's department tip line at 260-668-4646 or submit a tip through the app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a48346703.

The sheriff's department reminded residents and visitors to lock their vehicles, and not leave valuables or keys inside an unlocked vehicle.