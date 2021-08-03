Rome City man held on child-porn charges

A Rome City man, already in the Noble County Jail on unrelated charges, has been charged with child exploitation, child pornography and child solicitation, Indiana State Police said today.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Gary N. Masters II, 37, who police say was the owner of the account, was charged with two counts of child exploitation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child solicitation, the statement said. It said prosecutors allege Masters had been soliciting children online using different messaging applications.

Masters is to remain in jail on the latest charges pending an initial court appearance, the statement said.