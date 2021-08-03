Van Wert woman killed in crash

A 75-year-old Van Wert woman was struck and killed in Allen County, Ohio, after getting out of her damaged car that was hit moments earlier.

State police said Linda Tuckerman's Chrysler 300 backed onto the wrong side of Lincoln Highway from Cool Road and was hit by a Chevrolet Traverse at 10:19 p.m. Monday.

An oncoming Ford Explorer then smashed into Tuckerman and her car, officers said.

The impact of the crash pushed the woman's car into a trailer the Traverse was hauling.

Officers said the SUV driver and his passengers were not hurt, but a man driving the Explorer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.