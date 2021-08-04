FWCS to start term with new grading scale

Fort Wayne Community Schools will start the academic year with a new grading scale.

Although the change applies to all students, it could especially help high schoolers as they compete for scholarships, apply to colleges and seek to obtain college credits while at FWCS.

Superintendent Mark Daniel announced the new system Tuesday during a Facebook Live update. Changes include adjusting the A range to 90% to 100%; previously, the A range began at 93%.

The new scale better aligns with neighboring public and private schools. This is important because FWCS students are applying for the same scholarships and applying to the same colleges as their peers elsewhere.

"We were putting [students] at a competitive disadvantage," FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. "It just makes sense we would put them on a level playing field in terms of what our grading scale is."

asloboda@jg.net