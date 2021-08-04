Open Streets celebration set for Aug. 29

City officials announced Wednesday that Open Streets Fort Wayne is coming back to downtown for the fourth time.

Open Streets Fort Wayne will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29. The free event encourages people to get outside and move while connecting with their community, said Amy Hartzog, the event’s program manager.

Open Streets Fort Wayne will be held along Calhoun Street from Superior to Pontiac streets, with connections to the Landing, Promenade Park and many neighborhoods.

Cyclists are invited to join a bike parade that will start at Promenade Park at noon to kick off the event. The event will include games, music, food and other activities.

A bike decoration contest will be at 11 a.m. at the park. The overall 2021 theme is “Spirit of the Summit City.” Awards also will be presented in the categories of Fort Wayne people and places, Fort Wayne companies, inventions and innovations, and Fort Wayne schools and sports.

The city is also using the event to celebrate Fort Wayne as an All-America City. A representative from the National Civic League will present Mayor Tom Henry with the All-America City plaque on that day.

Free bus transportation will be provided, Hartzog said, for people who aren’t comfortable walking or biking the 1.5 miles to the event and back.

Hartzog encouraged people who haven’t participated in past Open Streets events to check it out, citing that Henry at first wasn’t sure about the idea but now loves the annual event.

“Open Streets has become a summer tradition,” Henry said in a news release.

For more information about Open Streets Fort Wayne, go to openstreetsfw.org.

