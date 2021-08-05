Mitchell acquitted in Runnion Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old man was found not guilty today of charges in an October 2019 fatal shooting just west of downtown.

Anthony M. Mitchell was one of two men charged in the death of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, who was shot outside a Runnion Avenue home.

An Allen Superior Court jury found Mitchell not guilty of felony murder and robbery. Indiana law defines felony murder as a murder committed in the act of another felony.

Jermaine Turner, 41, the other man charged in the shooting, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

When Turner was sentenced, he tried to exonerate Mitchell, saying "he had nothing to do with it."

Mitchell also faced a murder charge, but it was dismissed last week.

Fort Wayne police said at the time of the killing that Mitchell wasn't the shooter, but he was arrested because he was there and helped commit the crime.