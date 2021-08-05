PFW to require face masks in all campus buildings

Purdue University Fort Wayne said today it would temporarily require face masks to be worn in all campus buildings, effective Monday.

In an update to members of the campus community Thursday afternoon, the university said it would be requiring all students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face masks indoors while on campus.

PFW said the "temporary change in university protocols" would be re-evaluated Aug. 20, just before fall classes begin. It said the change was needed after considering the rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Indiana and Allen County because of the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control's new face-mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

"Throughout the pandemic, the Purdue Fort Wayne campus community has demonstrated its willingness and flexibility to adapt quickly to challenging circumstances," the update said. "Our collective efforts have helped keep our campus safe and healthy while creating the most conducive environment possible for normal operations."

The university said this is the only significant change to its plans as the semester approaches.

