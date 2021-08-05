Victim of fatal New Haven crash identified

A 57-year-old New Haven man has been identified as the victim of a bicycle-vehicle crash in New Haven on Friday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Thomas Stayanoff was a cyclist struck by a motor vehicle while riding near the intersection of Moeller and Werling roads, the coroner's office said in a statement. The office was notified of his death on Wednesday.

Stayanoff was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the statement said. It said he died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 28th in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County during 2021.

The crash is being investigated by New Haven police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.