Court records: DNA evidence led to charges in Lake James slaying

The 29-year-old neighbor of an elderly Lake James woman left two Michelob Ultra beer cans in her home, providing detectives with DNA samples used to charge him with her June 23 murder, court records said.

Matthew Roland Hoover of Anderson was charged Wednesday in the stabbing death of Wilma Ball, 82, who lived close to Hoover's mother.

Hoover was being held without bail at the Steuben County Jail.

Ball was found partially clothed lying face down toward the foot of her blood-soaked bed. Steuben County sheriff's deputies responded to the Ball residence after two friends said she missed her golf game around 9 a.m. June 23, court records said.

Sheriff's deputies found a garage screen window cut or torn and two male socks discarded that had animal hair on them close to the window when they searched the home. Ball did not have any pets, court documents said.

They also found a Michelob beer can upside down on a nightstand and another on top of the toilet tank in a bathroom. Both were empty and taken for DNA testing. DNA from at least one of the cans matched Hoover's DNA, court records said.

Ball was found on a queen-sized bed with her torso partially covered. Her pajama bottoms were found on the floor. The home was not ransacked, court records said.

Ball was stabbed twice in the neck. One wound was 1 1/2 inches deep, the other 3 inches deep and was probably the fatal wound, court documents said. Ball also suffered a nose fracture, contusions to the left side of her face, her left chest, both ears and lower lip.

According to court documents, police suspect Ball might have been sexually assaulted. Sheriff Rodney L. Robinson said Wednesday Hoover might face additional charges.

Hoover's brother, Noah Hoover, told detectives July 1, his brother might have had something to do with Ball's death. He said his brother resided with him at Lane 200 East Lake James, but had quit his job and left the area the day after Ball's death. Hoover stole his parents' truck and drove to Yorktown, leaving the truck there and walking to Anderson to find his father. Hoover was dehydrated and his father took him in for medical attention, court documents said.

Hoover was eventually found at his mother's address in Yorktown and taken in for questioning. Hoover told detectives he worked as a CNA and on his days off, generally consumed a case of beer over a two-day period and played video games such as "Mass Effect" on his Xbox and watched movies like "Godzilla" and "Mortal Kombat."

Hoover denied ever being in Ball's residence. But as the detectives were interviewing Hoover, they noticed he had scratches on his arms that were nearly healed and which he attributed to his walk from Yorktown to Anderson, court documents said.

