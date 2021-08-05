Pet dies in crash, 2 people hurt

A dog died and two people are recovering from minor injuries following an early morning crash in DeKalb County.

Police said Cody J. May, 20, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was driving a Mazda CX-9 north on Interstate 69 when it went off the roadway at 3:34 a.m.

Officers said the motorist was asleep at the wheel before the vehicle hit a guardrail and rolled onto its top.

Two passengers – a 46-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman each also from Tennessee – were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital.

The family dog inside the SUV died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.