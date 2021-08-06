Fort Wayne International Airport reopens after bomb threat

Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened and flights are expected to resume soon after authorities investigated a bomb threat this afternoon, officials said.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said the airport was evacuated and all flights were delayed after TSA officials noticed an online Twitter statement about a bomb on an outgoing Delta flight.

Around that same time, one passenger said he wanted to get off that plane and change flights. Authorities then discovered his bag was still in the airport, officials said.

The Fort Wayne Police bomb squad was investigating the bag, Hinderman said.

A news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

