Parkview video series recognized during leadership summit

A video series that Parkview Health emailed employees last year highlighting the stories of colleagues experiencing tough times and yet coping, showing and receiving compassion, was recognized Friday during the Global Leadership Summit.

Lori Whitman, Parkview's spiritual development coordinator, was credited for her role in "The Daily Dose" videos. While Whitman was relatively new to the position at Parkview, the videos helped bring encouragement to burdened health care workers as the global COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, summit leaders said.

Many of those who kept working in the health care field were dealing with crises and death within their families and circle of friends, as evident through the narration to video highlights shown Friday during the summit.

Whitman, who is on the local GLS & Beyond board of directors, is pictured in the online program book for the global summit as one of several "ordinary people" with a "grander vision."

The summit is an annual two-day conference that is broadcast via satellite from the suburban Chicago host site, Willow Creek Community Church.

The Fort Wayne-Warsaw area is one of 535 satellite sites, said Craig Groeschel, a key promoter who has the title Champion of the GLS. More than 80,000 people -- including more than 2,200 in Fort Wayne -- registered this year. Plus, the sessions will be translated into more than 60 languages and broadcast in more than 120 countries this fall.

Groeschel also publicly praised the Fort Wayne location for attracting the largest number of registrations again. The city has had that distinction several times in the past.

