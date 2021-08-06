Allen commissioners settle gender-discrimination case

The Allen County commissioners approved a settlement today in a case involving a sheriff's department correctional officer who alleged she was discriminated against because of her gender.

Lisa R. Bowman said she was switched to a different shift and replaced with a male correctional officer who was not as qualified. Bowman said she was awarded a place on third shift, which comes with a 4% pay raise because of her seniority.

Bowman was removed from that shift three weeks later and placed back on first shift while a male correctional officer with less experience took over her third-shift spot. Bowman had asked for $15,000, which covered her pay differential between shifts, and her place back on third shift.

Spencer Feighner, attorney for Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, said the parties came to a settlement of $15,000. The commissioners approved the settlement unanimously.

dfilchak@jg.net