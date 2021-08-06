Commissioners announce guidelines for public comments at meetings

The Allen County commissioners announced guidelines Friday for public comments shared at meetings.

The commissioners previously didn’t have any guidelines for public comments. Last week’s meeting lasted six minutes and was followed by 28 minutes of public comments from four people who shared their concerns about coronavirus-related restrictions and vaccinations. Two of those people spoke more than once.

“More structure and more decorum, I guess, is what we are after,” Commissioner Rich Beck said, “because it was not that last week.”

Beck announced the guidelines when the commissioners reached the time for public comment at the end of Friday’s meeting. He asked public commenters to identify themselves by name and address, and limit themselves to three minutes with only one turn at the podium each meeting.

“We do not want to impose a restrictive resolution on that, as many of the other bodies of city and county government do,” he said. “But we would like to share guidelines for you to pay attention to.”

Lisa Bobay-Somers, who spoke three separate times at last week’s meeting, thanked the commissioners for the guidelines Friday.

Commenters on the meeting’s Facebook Live video shared concerns that the commissioners were asking for full addresses after Fort Wayne City Council recently decided to have public commenters only share their ZIP Codes. Two of Friday’s public commenters shared the street they live on instead of their full addresses, and one woman asked whether she could write her address down because of safety concerns.

