Bachman Cummings cancels Foellinger show

Bachman Cummings has canceled the U.S. leg of its concert tour, which included a stop at Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne on Sept. 1, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.

In a statement, the band said:

“It is with regret Bachman Cummings announce the cancellation of the U.S. leg of their highly anticipated tour 'Together Again-Live In Concert,' scheduled to occur this September.

"While Randy and Burton have been looking forward to reuniting for their fans throughout the United States, they extend their love and appreciation to all of the fans that were planning to come to these shows, and they cannot wait to see you all again when things are more predictable in terms of travel in and out of Canada.”

Refunds are available for anyone who has purchased tickets to this show. Purchases made online through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Ticketholders who purchased tickets through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office can call 260-427-6000 to complete the refund process.