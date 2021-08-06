Guilty plea entered in Lima Road hotel slaying

A man pleaded guilty today to murder in a January shooting death at a Lima Road hotel.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Joseph Rose, 28, to be sentenced to 55 years, with five years suspended and 50 years behind bars.

Rose is accused of shooting Myquel Lmann Middlebrook, 22, on Jan. 29 at Hawthorne Suites, on Lima Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69.

Rose was to stand trial for three days beginning Monday.