Prosecutors seek life without parole in slaying of 4

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three children faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors filed documents today asking that Cohen B. Hancz-Barron receive life without parole if convicted of four counts of murder.

Hancz-Barron, 21, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sarah Zent, 26, and her three children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, in a home at Gay and McKee streets June 2.

Hancz-Barron is accused of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend. The three children were stabbed multiple times.

Hancz-Barron is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 18.