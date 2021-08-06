The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 06, 2021

    Prosecutors seek life without parole in slaying of 4

    Defendant to stand trial in January

    The Journal Gazette

    A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three children faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

    Prosecutors filed documents today asking that Cohen B. Hancz-Barron receive life without parole if convicted of four counts of murder.

    Hancz-Barron, 21, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sarah Zent, 26, and her three children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, in a home at Gay and McKee streets June 2.

    Hancz-Barron is accused of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend. The three children were stabbed multiple times.

    Hancz-Barron is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 18.

     

