1 dead, 2 hurt in DeKalb shooting

One man was killed and two other adults seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night near Butler, Indiana State Police said today.

DeKalb County sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 5000 block of County Road 22 about 8:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, state police said in a statement.

The deputies began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, the statement said. It said the victims were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where one man was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

There is no current threat to the public, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.