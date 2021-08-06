Hicksville man burned in house fire

A 63-year-old Hicksville, Ohio, man was burned late Thursday in a house fire at his home, Hicksville police said today.

Jeffrey Pepple, 63, was found on the floor at his home in the 300 block of South Main Street about 11 p.m., police said in a statement.

Pepple was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, then flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment of his burns, the statement said. Police did not know his current condition.

The two officers who found Pepple were treated at the Hicksville hospital for smoke inhalation and released.

The Hicksville Fire Department reported heavy smoke, fire and water damage in the blaze, which was controlled within 30 minutes by Hicksville and Sherwood firefighters. The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.