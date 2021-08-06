More than 1,800 minus power

More than 1,800 customers are without power this morning in downtown Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

Emergency dispatchers said multiple traffic lights are out.

An Indiana Michigan Power outage map shows the affected areas include blocks between West Jefferson Boulevard and Taylor Street, and at New Haven Avenue and Wayne Trace.

The outage began after 5 a.m. and some neighborhoods have a 10 a.m. restoration time.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available.