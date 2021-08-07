GLS speakers focus on topics ranging from vision to self care

Vision, embracing opportunities, risk taking and mental health were among the topics speakers at this week's Global Leadership Summit tackled.

The presentations from about 15 speakers ranged at times from inspiring and challenging to emotional and comical.

The two-day conference is broadcast to more than 530 sites from the host, Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois.

I'll follow up later this month in the print edition of Lead On, but here are a few more highlights from Friday's sessions.

+ From A.R. Bernard, whose initial career was in finance; now founder, president and senior pastor of the Christian Cultural Center with more than 40,000 members in the Brooklyn area of New York City; also an author. He participated in a Q&A with journalist Paula Faris:

Bridge-building is important because we are social beings. We are meant to work together, to find common ground. It requires relationships, which requires trust.

"Agreement is a place of power and disagreement is a place of powerlessness," he said. “Collaboration expands your knowledge base.”

You have to have an attitude of humility.

“Humility takes empathy, and unfortunately we're living in a society where there's a deficiency of empathy.”

The greatest challenge for leaders may be managing continuity and change.

“If you change what you should continue, you lose your identity," he said. "If you continue what you should change, you become irrelevant.”

+ From Francesca Gino, social and behavioral scientist; professor at Harvard Business School and an author:

Being a rebel isn't always bad. When we here the term, we typically think of people who are trying to get in our way, but there are rebels who are constructive and focused on the mission and success.

Rebels don't come to problems thinking just about their own view, they think of all sorts of possibilities.

Rebels have a sense of curiosity -- the same way young children do. It "comes from a willingness to discover rather than the fear that we're going to be judged for the very questions that we ask.”

+ From Juliet Funt, CEO and founder, Juliet Funt Group and an author. Her firm helps organizations in an "age of overload" find ways to reclaim their creativity, productivity and engagement.

Reclaiming the "strategic pauses" in life and work is necessary.

Use the pauses to recuperate, to reboot "our exhausted brains and bodies. Clearly we needed this before the pandemic, but boy do we need it now," she said.

The idea of rest can spark feelings of guilt or self-consciousness, but we need to replace such thinking with a feeling of self-care.

Sometimes it's the corporate entity that can make things a challenge, but often times it is simply internal drive.

Take pauses to construct. When you have a good thought, don't rush to share it or implement it, but set it aside to see if a great thought follows, she said. Keep going deeper, further, braver.

Lead On also appears as a column in The Journal Gazette's Sunday Business section.