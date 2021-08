TONIGHT

Partly cloudy.

Low near 70.

MONDAY

70% chance of showers, storms.

High in the upper 80s. Low in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy.

40% chance of showers and storms. High in the upper 80s. Low in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

70% chance of showers, storms.

High in the upper 80s. Low in the upper 70s.