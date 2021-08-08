1 hurt in Fort Wayne garage fire

One person received minor burns in a garage fire at a West Till Road residence this afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of West Till about 12:30 p.m. and found a car and detached garage fully involved, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters controlled the blaze within 17 minutes, the statement said. It caused heavy fire and moderate water and smoke damage to the garage.

The fire remains under investigation. Fort Wayne police, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Neighborhood Code and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted.