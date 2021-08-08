Weather service: Storms possible each day this week

A shower or storm is possible by late tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said. Severe weather is not expected.

Thunderstorms are possible each day Monday through Friday, the weather service said. It said the best chance for severe storms from Tuesday into early Tuesday night. The storms may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

Afternoon heat indices are expected to rise to between 95 and 105 degrees at times from Monday through Thursday, the weather service said.