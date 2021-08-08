The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 08, 2021

    Tokyo Olympics officially over

    Associated Press

    TOKYO -- The Tokyo Olympics are officially over.

    IOC President Thomas Bach declared the Games closed after the French flag was raised inside Olympic Stadium for the transition to Paris 2024. After a short performance in the stadium, the cauldron closed around the Olympic flame, extinguishing it.

    The ceremony included a ska band on a stage with people dancing, juggling and soccer players moving around an elevated stage in the center of the stadium.

    Medals for the marathon were presented -- an Olympic tradition -- followed by traditional Japanese dances inside the stadium and on the videoboard.

    An opera singer performed during the International Olympic Committee anthem, then the transition to Paris 2024 that included a flyover in front of thousands of fans in front of the Eiffel Tower.

