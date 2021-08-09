5 To Watch : High School Boys Cross Country

Northeast Indiana distance runners have outpaced the rest of the state in recent years.

For many local cross country teams, the season will get going at the Huntington North Invitational on Aug. 21. But the most competitive teams and runners plan to be at the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 30.

There should be plenty of experience Fort Wayne-area runners at the LaVern Gibson championship course: all four of the fastest area boys at the 2020 state meet were juniors who should be back for another round in 2021.

Runners

Izaiah Steury, Angola: Steury was the talk of the Indiana cross country scene in 2020, throwing down eye-popping times on his way to the individual state title, which he won in 15:23.7. He's a dedicated teammate, too – this spring he won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and took the baton for a leg of the 4x400 to help Angola to its first-ever regional team title in boys track.

Karsten Schlegel, Concordia: Now a senior, Schlegel finished third as an individual at the New Haven Semistate and was sixth at the state finals, finishing in a time of 15:49.5. He has plenty of experience on the biggest stage, running in every state finals since his freshman year, and was the fourth scorer for the Cadets when they won their state title in 2019.

Preston Sloffer, Carroll: Sloffer won the Northrop Sectional as a junior in 16:12.2 and was sixth at the semistate meet. He also took 11th in the 1,600 at the state track meet in June.

Austin Hall, Columbia City: Hall qualified for both the semistate and state finals as an individual during his junior season (he placed 14th at semistate). This spring, he lowered what had been a 40-year-old school record in the 3,200 multiple times.

Ethan Baitz, Homestead: Now a senior, Baitz took 18th at the state meet as a junior. He also placed seventh at the West Noble Regional and 10th at the New Haven Semistate.

Teams

Concordia: The Cadets lost many of the seniors who had carried them to the 2019 state title but kept the same lofty goals in 2020, taking eighth at the state meet.

Carroll: The Chargers took fourth place at the New Haven Semistate and lost only one regular varsity runner from last year's team. They hope to improve on a 19th place finish as a team at the state meet.

Bellmont: The Braves won their home sectional and took ninth at semistate last fall but lost two-time sectional champion Jordan Garlinger and sectional runner-up Isaac Fuelling. The good news is that school record-holder and 2020 NE8 runner-up Deion Guise is back to lead the returning runners for another year.

Warsaw: The Tigers have won 10 straight sectionals, nine straight regional titles and had the second-best state finals performance of any local team, taking 16th.

Homestead: The Spartans finished in fourth at the Northrop Regional behind Concordia, Carroll and Bishop Dwenger, but Homestead slipped past the Saints at the West Noble Regional to take third place. They placed eighth at semistate.

Storylines

Fast times at Marion: The Marion Invitational is notorious for warm temperatures and really, really fast times: Steury set a 5K PR of 14:51.1 at the race last fall. This year's edition will be run at Indiana Wesleyan University on Sept. 4.

Semistate shuffle: For several years, the New Haven Semistate races were run at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. That changed in 2020, when the venue was moved to Huntington University. The IHSAA Executive Committee has approved a postseason plan that has the local semistate race run at Huntington again this October.

Champions built here: Steury made it two straight years of a Northeast Indiana runner winning an individual title at the state meet after Erin Strzelecki of Bishop Dwenger won the girls race in 2019. Can local runners make it three straight?

Title roundup: A quick look in a the all-time local title leaders – Northrop has the most sectional and regional titles with 22 and 19, respectively (though the last of each was won in 2006). Carroll leads local boys teams with six semistate titles.

This one's for the small schools: The national team championship in Portland, Oregon, has been reserved for the nation's powerhouse running schools. Starting this fall, Lubbock, Texas, will host a “small school” national championships for schools of less than 1,000 students on Nov. 20.

vjacobsen@jg.net