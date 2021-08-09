Pets of the week

Charlie Bucket is a neutered 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He is an energetic cat that needs some place to play and climb. To meet him and other adoptable cats, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 or online at HumaneFW.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Riya is a spayed 1-year-old terrier mix who plays great with other dogs. She would prefer a home that already has a dog. To meet her and other adoptable dogs, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 or online at HumaneFW.org.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Gibbles is a 1-year-old male gerbil. He is friendly and curious and loves to find places to burrow. His adoption fee is $15, which does not include a care or supplies. To meet him and other adoptable pets, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.