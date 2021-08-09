Violent crime down 46%, city says

The Fort Wayne Police Department announced Monday significant reductions in some crimes so far this year.

Compared to the first seven months of 2020, the department has seen a 46% reduction in violent crimes and a 6% reduction in property crimes so far this year, officials said.

Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and more than a dozen police officers gathered to celebrate the achievement when some larger cities — such as Indianapolis and Louisville — have seen increases in crime.

“Murder and overall violent crimes are up across the nation, but not here,” Mayor Tom Henry said.

Other comparisons to the first part of last year include a 13% reduction in homicides. The department also has seen a clearance rate of nearly 70% in homicide cases, which means someone has been charged, the act was considered to be in self-defense or the victim of the homicide was a person of interest in a previous homicide.

Police also announced a 50% increase in arrests for possession of a handgun without a license and a 22% increase in non-fatal shootings.

Reports of sexual assault have increased by 57%, but the department believes that is because fewer victims reported sexual assault last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

