DNR: Most Hoosiers may resume feeding birds

Hoosiers in 76 counties may resume feeding birds, but residents of the other 16, including Allen and Whitley counties, should not, the state Department of Natural Resources said today.

The DNR said the investigation into what is killing songbirds continues. The mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several states, including Indiana and Ohio, since late spring.

Since June 25, the agency has recommended a statewide moratorium on bird-feeding to slow the spread of the illness.

The DNR said its biologists believe there have been more than 500 cases in 72 counties with a specific set of clinical signs, such as crusty eyes, eye discharge and/or neurological issues. If you see a sick or dead bird with those symptoms, it asks you to report it at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. Reports help staff continue to track the outbreak.

"Based on the data, it appears that the bird illness is consistently affecting specific areas," the agency said in a statement. "There is no imminent threat to people, the population of specific bird species, or to the overall population of birds in Indiana.

Besides Allen and Whitley, DNR recommends that residents of the following counties continue to refrain from feeding birds -- Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe.

It said seed and suet feeders should be cleaned at least once every two weeks by scrubbing with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution. Feeders should be thoroughly rinsed and dried before being filled with birdseed.

Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least one a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly, the DNR said.

Federal avian disease experts at the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, are working to determine the cause of the disease outbreak, and Indiana will continue to support them by providing samples to the laboratory.